NFL Week 16 Lines: Bears are +7 in Seattle

Neither the Chicago Bears nor their week 16 opponent, the Seattle Seahawks, have played their week 15 games yet, but there is already an early line from DraftKings Sportsbook for their Sunday, December 26th game in the Emerald City. Right now this four win Bears team is getting a whopping 7 points against the five win Seahawks, and the point total over/under for the game is 44.

This line is sure to move, especially if there are any more players from either team that head to, or come off of, the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and injuries in their week 15 games could play a factor as well. The Bears hosts Minnesota on Monday night, while the Seahawks saw their week 15 game moved to Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Rams because of a COVID outbreak through L.A.’s players.

An interesting storyline to keep in mind for this game is just how close the Bears came to trading for Seattle’s quarterback, perennial Pro Bowler Russell Wilson. There were several offseason rumors linking the two teams, but on draft day the board fell in a way that Chicago was able to pounce for the potential of Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

With Seattle struggling, and a new batch of Wilson trade rumors popping up, I wonder how these two franchises would look right now had they executed that rumored trade from last spring.