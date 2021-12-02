The Bear’s Den, December 2, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ Akiem Hicks, Allen Robinson, Cole Kmet all DNP at practice - RSN - Matt Nagy’s injury report included several stars on offense and defense.

Bears’ Jaylon Johnson wants to guard Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins - RSN - Matt Nagy’s top cornerback has shadowed opponents’ best wide receivers at times this season.

Bears’ Christian Jones jokes about coin toss mistake vs. Lions - RSN - Matt Nagy’s team has made a lot of mistakes this season. This was easily the funniest.

Dannehy: Nagy Deserves Chance to Fight for Job - Da Bears Blog - Since there would be no actual benefit to firing Nagy right now, why risk eliminating any potential replacements? Especially considering the most interesting rumor involves one of Nagy’s good friends, Ryan Day. While the Bears being “in the hunt” is a punch line today, it might not be a week from now.

Bears still dealing with lengthy injury report - 670 The Score - While the Bears welcomed back rookie quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) to practice in a limited role Wednesday, they were still missing several key players.

Fencik: Silence from Pace, McCaskey hurts Bears organization - 670 The Score - Former Bears safety Gary Fencik, a member of the Super Bowl champion team in 1985, believes the organization is hurt by the reluctance of chairman George McCaskey and general manager Ryan Pace to speak publicly, viewing it as a failure to lead.

Cardinals star Kyler Murray eyes return Sunday vs. Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - ‘You don’t really stop him, you just contain what he does,’ inside linebacker Christian Jones said.

Cole Kmet joins Bears’ walking wounded - Chicago Sun-Times - The improving tight end did not practice because of a groin injury. Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), defensive end Akiem Hicks (ankle) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) also did not practice.

TE Jimmy Graham’s ring chasing falls flat with Bears, but he’s been a valuable asset - Chicago Sun-Times - Graham has handled the closing chapter of his career with class, and regardless of his production dwindling this season, he was a good signing by the Bears. Now it’s time to appreciate what could be the final six games of a great career.

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields returns to practice but is limited - Chicago Tribune - Matt Nagy said he likes where Justin Fields is at in his recovery from fractured ribs. The Chicago Bears rookie quarterback practiced Wednesday but was limited, and Andy Dalton took the starter reps as the team prepares for the Arizona Cardinals.

Chicago Bears: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins could return for Arizona Cardinals - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears are watching the statuses of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who could return from injuries Sunday at Soldier Field.

Arlington Park: Racing commissioners challenge OTB request - Chicago Tribune - Arlington owner Churchill Downs Inc. shut the track down permanently in September and has a preliminary agreement to sell the site for $197 million to the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Is sneaking into playoffs possible? - Chicago Tribune - As the Chicago Bears prepare to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Brad Biggs is back with another weekly Bears mailbag.

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Rest of season is about Justin Fields - RSN - The Bears may be only one game back of the final playoff spot. However, the focus for the rest of the season shouldn't be on the playoffs but on Justin Fields.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Brent Musburger: Jon Gruden’s career was ended by a “paid assassin” - ProFootballTalk - “As I told Coach, whoever took you out, Jon, that was a paid assassin,” Musburger told J.T. The Brick of the Las Vegas Sports Network. “That was one of the best hit jobs that I’ve ever been around. They didn’t go to their media goombahs. They didn’t leak this to Adam Schefter or one of those guys that breaks stories. They first went to the Wall Street Journal. And when Gruden was still coaching after that, then they dumped the rest of it on the New York Times. That was a professional hit job.” Ken’s Note: No, Brent, Jon Gruden ended Jon Gruden’s career by being a lowlife dirtbag who pissed off the wrong people... who simply shared his own words with the public.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Kyler Murray: I think Kliff Kingsbury has a pretty good job right now - ProFootballTalk - Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t outright dismiss Oklahoma’s reported interest in him to replace Lincoln Riley as the program’s head coach.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears sign Dee Virgin to their practice squad - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears add a defensive back to take the place of the kicker that was signed away.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears Sackwatch 2021: Week 12 vs Detroit Lions - Windy City Gridiron - Only one sack allowed to break down this week!

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - Who should you cheer for when the Bears hibernate? We’ve got you covered.

Zimmerman's Chicago Bears Podcast with Laurence Holmes: It would be very Chicago Bears to not fire Ryan Pace - Windy City Gridiron - Laurence Holmes brings it on the Bears Banter Podcast!

THE RULES

