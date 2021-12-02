Robert Quinn named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

The Chicago Bears may have only gone 1-2 in the month of November, but outside linebacker Robert Quinn did his one-eleventh for his defense during those games by racking up 14 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, and 1 forced fumble. His stellar play during those three games got him the NFC Defensive Player of the Month Award. The is the first such honor for the 11-year veteran, and Quinn is the first Bears’ defender to win this since 2018 when safety Eddie Jackson also did it in November.

For the season Quinn is tied for 4th in the NFL with 11 sacks, he’s tied for 9th with 11 tackles for loss, and tied for 5th with 3 forced fumbles.

With six games to go Quinn is chasing Richard Dent’s single season sack record of 17.5 that he set in 1984. Quinn’s personal best is 19 sacks that he set in the 2013 season while playing for the Rams. He’s also 6.5 sacks away from an even 100 in his career.