Bears vs Vikings Inactives: Akiem Hicks is back

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings get the primetime Monday Night Football treatment and while the Bears are limping along this season, the Vikes still have something to play for. Here’s the list of the inactive players for tonight’s game.

Chicago inactives:

Marquise Goodwin, WR

Xavier Crawford, CB

Jason Peters, LT

Khyiris Tonga, DL

Akiem Hicks and Roquan Smith are active!

Related Check out all the Bears roster moves here

Minnesota inactives:

Adam Thielen, WR

Kellen Mond, QB

Chazz Surratt, LB

Wyatt Davis, G

As a reminder, on game day each team can keep 48 players active, as long as at least 8 of those are offensive linemen, but if not then they can only dress 47 players.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: @WCGridiron; Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Brandon Robinson; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.

HOMAGE X Starter Bears Gridiron Jacket $145 Vintage football attitude in a luxe package: our Chicago Bears HOMAGE x Starter Gridiron Jacket is built for the sidelines, with all the classic details of the original: full-snap buttons, slip pockets, elbow stripes and the essential interior patch. Game days just got a whole lot better. Pay homage. $145 at HOMAGE