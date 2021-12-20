Bears vs Vikings 2021: Game Time, TV schedule, live stream, previews, and more

The Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North battle on Monday Night Football and in case you didn’t know, the Bears will be wearing their 1936 throwback jerseys in the game. As far as who’ll be lining up on the field in those jerseys we’ll have an update 90 minutes before kickoff on the inactive lists for each team.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bears vs Vikings week 15 matchup.

When is the game?

Monday, December 20 at 7:15 CT

Where is the game?

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Weather

Low 30s, winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph, but no snow in the forecast. (link)

How to watch

The game will be on ESPN (and locally) with Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick in the booth and Lisa Salters on the sideline. If you cut the cord from cable TV you can get ESPN+ by hitting this link.

Due to a rescheduling, there will be a lead in for the Bears tonight as the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cleveland Browns at 4:00 PM on the NFL Network.

WCG’s Bears vs Vikings Game Previews!

Sam Householder has our official Bears vs Vikings preview right here.

All WCG’s week 15 picks are here, including the Bears vs Vikings.

The final Bears vs Vikings injury report can be found here.

Here’s what the WCG staff is hoping to see in tonight game. (link)

If you aren’t subscribed to the Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel you can hit our page at Megaphone with all the subscription options — We’re available everywhere — We’ll have recaps, previews, and so much more each week from our podcast team.

Other Streaming options

You can catch Sunday Night Football games live on the Peacock network and you can find streaming options by clicking here.

network and you can find streaming options by clicking here. Paramount Plus has streaming packages that includes live sports including the NFL on CBS right here.

has streaming packages that includes live sports including the NFL on CBS right here. If you want to get fuboTV with plenty of sports — including the NFL Network — and local network television just click right here.

with plenty of sports — including the NFL Network — and local network television just click right here. ESPN+ has ton of sports, including Monday Night Football and you can get that by hitting this link.

How to listen

Traditional radio is found at WBBM 780 AM and 105.9 FM (Chicago) with Jeff Joniak on the play-by-play, former Bears guard Tom Thayer as the analyst, and Mark Grote as the sideline reporter, and also on TUDN 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos on the play-by-play and Miguel Esparza as the analyst.

Bears: +5.5

Vikings: -5.5

O/U: 44

Get Tickets to the game

You can get tickets to this game if still available, but also pick some up for all the other games by checking out StubHub right here.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.

PODCAST/VIDEO CHANNELS

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Our Podcast Channel is available everywhere you find your podcasts including these fine platforms.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.