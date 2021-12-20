The Bear’s Den, December 20, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE CHRISTMAS WEEK SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Teven Jenkins in line for second chance vs. Vikes - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears rookie struggled in a tough spot against the Packers — coming in cold for injured LT Jason Peters. “It’s part of being a rookie,” veteran lineman Cody Whitehair said. “He’ll be fine.”

Column: Chicago Bears’ culture doesn’t live up to their hype - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said part of the locker room is going in the tank. Others say they don’t see quit for a 4-9 team. Whatever the case, let’s agree that the team’s culture isn’t what it has been billed to be.

Jakeem Grant: Inside Chicago Bear’s record 97-yard punt return - Chicago Tribune - Returner Jakeem Grant admitted there was some insanity in his 97-yard punt return for a touchdown and a Chicago Bears record. But there was so much else involved. Here’s how it unfolded.

3 keys for Bears to beat Vikings, final score prediction - RSN - Matt Nagy’s team sits at 4-9, but is still playing for pride in the NFC North standings.

Bears’ Jaylon Johnson, Tashaun Gipson added to COVID-19 list - RSN - The entire Bears starting secondary is now in COVID protocols.

Bears place Jaylon Johnson, Tashaun Gipson on virus list - 670 The Score - The Bears on Sunday placed cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bears rule out Jason Peters; Teven Jenkins in line to start - 670 The Score - The Bears have ruled out veteran left tackle Jason Peters (ankle) for their game against the Vikings on Monday night, putting rookie Teven Jenkins in line to make his first NFL start.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson, S Tashaun Gipson out with COVID-19 - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ entire starting secondary likely is out against the Vikings on Monday.

Bears vs. Vikings — What To Watch 4 - Chicago Sun-Times - Jaylon Johnson vs. Justin Jefferson looked like a marquee matchup, but with Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it could be up to Kindle Vildor and/or Teez Tabor to contain the Vikings’ standout receiver.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Teddy Bridgewater carted off in Denver - ProFootballTalk - Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Roughing the passer penalty on Ravens helps set up Packers’ touchdown - ProFootballTalk - Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh gave a slight push to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers threw an incomplete pass, and the officials flagged it for a personal foul. Two plays later, the Packers scored a touchdown. Ken’s Note: Dumb play by Oweh, but Rodgers flopped harder than a new Deuce Bigalow sequel screened at an Amish theater kiddie matinee.

5 takeaways from the Lions’ win over the Cardinals - Pride Of Detroit - The Lions pulled off the incredible upset on Sunday.

Detroit Lions pull off major upset, dominate playoff-bound Cardinals, 30-12 - Pride Of Detroit - The Lions no longer hold the first overall pick in the draft, but they’ve won two of their last three games.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears put Jaylon Johnson and Tashaun Gipson Sr. on the Reserve/COVID-19 list - Windy City Gridiron - On Sunday the Chicago Bears put two more defensive starters on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. This means their entire starting secondary is now...

Wiltfong & Silverstein: Time for a new Bears president says Patrick Mannelly - Windy City Gridiron - This exclusive interview with Patrick Mannelly is a must listen!

Wiltfong: Bears’ fan confidence in the franchise takes a big dip - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

THE RULES

