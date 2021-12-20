Bears’ Robert Quinn and Jakeem Grant Sr. named to the Pro Bowl

The Chicago Bears will have at least two representatives at this season’s Pro Bowl as outside linebacker Robert Quinn and return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. have been voted to the team for the NFC.

Quinn has been among the league leaders in sacks all season, and his 14 sacks currently has him in the top five of that category. He also has 41 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 3 forced fumbles in 12 games. Quinn is just 3.5 sacks away from tying Richard Dent’s 17.5 for most sacks in one season in Bears history. Getting 3.5 sacks would also be an even 100 in his 11-year career.

Grant has the NFL’s only punt return TD this season, a 97-yarder that he got last week against the Packers, and his 13.7 punt return average is currently second in the league. His 24.2 average on kick returns is currently eighth in the NFL.

The Pro Bowl will be played a week before the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and by the time that week rolls around it’s possible another Bear or two get added to the NFC’s squad. Inside linebacker Roquan Smith might be a player that gets a late nod to the game.

As a reminder, the Pro Bowl voting is just 1/3 fan vote, with the other 2/3 coming from the coaches and players.

Once the alternates are announced we’ll pass along all the Bears’ here at WCG.