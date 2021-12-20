Bears’ Sean Desai to coach in-person Monday night

Over the last week, an outbreak of COVID-19 has decimated the Bears as players and coaches alike have entered health protocols.

One of those coaches — defensive coordinator Sean Desai — has cleared COVID-19 protocols in a welcome respite. According to Matt Nagy, Desai will coach the Bears from his usual spot in the booth at Soldier Field tonight against the Vikings. That, however, also means that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor remain isolated in protocols and will not join the rest of the roster at the stadium.

For a defense that is currently missing just about its entire starting secondary (Jaylon Johnson, Tashaun Gipson, and Eddie Jackson, for one), Desai’s presence might be a boon against one of the NFL’s better passing attacks in Minnesota. Whatever plan the Bears have to slow down someone like Justin Jefferson will start and end with Desai, if they even can.

Desai and the Bears take on the Vikings on Monday Night Football later this evening, hoping to play playoff spoiler.