Bears activate Ifedi, elevate Newsome to active roster

Facing a glut of absences thanks to COVID-19, the Bears have finally made corresponding glut gameday roster moves. That’s what happens when you’re that shorthanded in advance of a game.

Players elevated to the 53-man roster tonight are Germain Ifedi (activated off of injured reserve), Dazz Newsome, Thomas Graham Jr., Nsimba Webster, Dee Virgin, Michael Joseph, BoPete Keyes, Charles Snowden, and LaCale London.

Meanwhile, ace special teamer and depth safety DeAndre Houston-Carson was formally placed on injured reserve with a fractured forearm, ending his 2021 season.

There were a lot of calls for the 4-9 Bears to start a youth movement and see what they have in the pipeline. Now that the team is all but officially out of the playoff picture, it seemed like the prudent move. The Bears’ coaching staff seemed to resist such a notion for a time. But under dire circumstances, they have no choice, and guys like Newsome and Graham Jr., in particular, now get to show what they can bring to the table.

The Bears will need every hand on deck in advance of a matchup against Vikings pushing for a Wild Card playoff berth.