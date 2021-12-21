The Bear’s Den, December 21, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Matt Nagy’s unsportsmanlike penalty reflects ongoing exasperation as Vikings beat Bears 17-9 - Chicago Sun-Times - There are always questionable calls in NFL games. This one sent Nagy over the edge because he knows how thin his margin for error is.

Bears’ Robert Quinn lands 1st Pro Bowl spot since 2014; Jakeem Grant also selected - Chicago Sun-Times - Robert Quinn’s renaissance took another step Monday night when the Bears outside linebacker was named to the Pro Bowl.

Week 15: Chicago Bears lose 17-9 to Minnesota Vikings - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears played Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings without 14 players who were on the reserve/COVID-19 list and a handful of others who were out with injuries. Precision, discipline and anything resembling winning football were missing too in the 17-9 defeat.

Bears’ Justin Fields, offense let chance for win vs. Vikings slip away - RSN - Matt Nagy’s Chicago Bears offense lacked any sort of spark against Mike Zimmer’s Minnesota Vikings defense.

Bears add 9 players to active roster amid COVID-19 outbreak - RSN - Matt Nagy’s team will have an entirely new starting secondary due to the virus.

Bernstein: Some less heralded Bears really impressed me - Their 17-9 loss at home to the flaccid Vikings on Monday night may have been due primarily to their self-defeating signature blend of fumbles, inexplicable mistakes, stupid penalties and confused play calls, but the Bears had almost half a roster sidelined due primarily to COVID-19.

Bears grades: That was one very weird, very forgettable game - 670 The Score - Well friends, it’s official: The Bears won’t make the playoffs this season.

Week 16 NFL playoff picture: Bengals rise to the top of the AFC North - ProFootballTalk - The Bengals moved to the top of the AFC North by beating the Broncos on Sunday, but their stay at the top of the division was almost a short one.

Monday Night Football: Vikings earn 17-9 win over Bears - ProFootballTalk - In a game that was far from an offensive clinic for either team, the Vikings did just enough and made fewer mistakes.

Justin Fields, short-handed Bears shut down by Vikings - Chicago Sun-Times - He’s shown flashes of being special — but not special enough to overcome the circumstances of the Bears’ season. And not often enough, either.

Bears-Vikings podcast: Plenty of penalties to go around - Chicago Sun-Times - There was plenty of yellow flying around Soldier Field on Monday night.

Bears DT Akiem Hicks says goodbye to Chicago, just in case - Chicago Sun-Times - Hicks was highly emotional knowing Monday could be one of his final games in Chicago with the Bears. He has one home game remaining.

Matt Nagy: Chicago Bears coach flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct - Chicago Tribune - “Our guys are fighting their asses off to get off the field, and I saw what happened,” Nagy said. “So I explained my opinion on it, and I don’t regret it.”

Three takeaways from Bears-Vikings game - Chicago Sun-Times - Pressed into action Monday, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. might have been the brightest spot in a bad situation.

Chicago Bears' 4th-and-1 failure summarizes season - Chicago Tribune - In their penultimate home game of this season, the Chicago Bears again made a mess of too many situations, including one telling fourth-and-1. This team has been broken for some time now, and the most important repair work won’t begin until the 2022 offseason arrives.

Bears' Robert Quinn: NFL flags getting 'a little crazy' - RSN - Matt Nagy drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty from the sideline, but his star edge rusher defended him.

Bears' Akiem Hicks sack celebration for fans who supported him - RSN - Ryan Pace signed Akiem Hicks as a free agent ahead of the 2016 season.

Bears' frustration boils over in latest sloppy performance - “It starts with me and it ends with me,” Nagy said. “I accept complete responsibility for that.”

Haugh: Ranting, raving Matt Nagy has lost control - As America witnessed Monday night, Matt Nagy has lost control. Of his team. Of his job. Of himself.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks ejected for late hit on Justin Fields - ProFootballTalk - Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was ejected from Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears after hitting a sliding Justin Fields in the head midway through the fourth quarter.

Mike Zimmer “won’t talk about the clocks in Chicago” after Bears get 0:01 for final TD - ProFootballTalk

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has complained in the past about the clocks at Soldier Field in Chicago, and after Monday night’s game he held his tongue before complaining again.

Schmitz: Vapid Vikings offense victorious anyways over bumbling Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - In this episode of Bear With Me, Robert brings on Bears Banter’s Bill Zimmerman to talk through the ups and downs of the Chicago Bears’ home loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Wiltfong: Bears show plenty of fight, but lose to the Vikings 17 to 9 - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears put up some fight, but ultimately the better team prevailed. The Minnesota Vikings won 17 to 9, and the coaching decisions from Matt Nagy were up and down all night long. He truly...

Wiltfong: Bears’ Robert Quinn and Jakeem Grant Sr. named to the Pro Bowl - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears will have at least two representatives at this season’s Pro Bowl as outside linebacker Robert Quinn and return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. have been voted to the team for the NFC.

