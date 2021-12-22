Bear & Balanced: On field fights, re-signing Hicks, Fields’ day, and more

Is it weird how excited I was to watch the depleted Chicago Bears defense against Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson? I just assumed it’d be a train wreck, but I was genuinely looking forward to what the defensive coaches would come up with to help their secondary out. Sure the Bears ended up losing, but if the performances from Robert Quinn, Akiem Hicks, and Thomas Graham Jr. didn’t at least put a small smile on your face, then you may as well not even watch the last three games.

The Bears are “mathematically” out of it, but they’ve been realistically out of it for weeks now. I’m just looking for some young players to make an occasional impact. I want to see them develop and learn from their mistakes. And if a few records can drop along the way that’s just a bonus.

Jeff and I dove back into the Bears vs Vikings game, and for us talking about a team that has lost 8 of their last 9 games we were surprisingly upbeat.

Here’s a bullet point outline of our latest Bear & Balanced show.

Intro: We get started with some quick basic thoughts about the game before diving right into our weekly categories.

