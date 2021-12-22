ESPN’s Randy Merkin joins Bears Banter!

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

The Chicago Bears lose another one dropping their 8th in 9 games, this time at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Sure, we could try and bleed the podcast by dissecting Thomas Graham’s performance or Robert Quinn’s march towards the Bears’ sack record, but there’s only so many things you can discuss with this team as they continue their fall into irrelevance.

To change things up this week, we are joined by ESPN 1000’s Randy Merkin. Randy has been an exec over there for years, but he also spent time Behind the Glass as a sports radio producer and as arguably the best guest booker in the industry. Randy wrote a book that details his experiences booking guests and the crazy tales that resulted in some of the most compelling radio in the country!

Randy joins to, obviously, discuss the state of the Bears and give his thoughts on Justin Fields, but we also share stories of the celebrities and athletes we’ve chased. From Michael Jordan to Ernie Banks to Jessica Simpson, it’s a great conversation that you won’t want to miss!

Check out the stories below in a great podcast!