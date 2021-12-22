Bears elevate 2 starters from COVID list, add TE

The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that they were elevating starting S Eddie Jackson, starting RT Larry Borom and practice squad LB Sam Kamara back off of the COVID-19 Reserve list.

In a corresponding move, they announced that TE Jesper Horsted, was going on to the COVID-19 list.

The Bears were absolutely decimated by a COVID surge, especially on defense, where they lost basically the entire starting secondary going in to Monday night’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Horsted caught a touchdown on the game’s final play from Justin Fields, which was ultimately meaningless, but made the final score look a little closer.

The defense managed to play well without Jackson, Jaylon Johnson, Tashaun Gipson, Bilal Nichols and Mario Edwards on the COVID list and injuries to other players.

Without Borom, Germain Ifedi played RT and really only managed to anger fans with how he reacted to rookie Teven Jenkins’ penalty.

But it seems that the Bears may be turning the corner and are starting to get players back. Hopefully they will get more back, including Allen Robinson, before Sunday when they play at the Seattle Seahawks.