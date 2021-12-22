Who is the right coach for Justin Fields?

Yesterday’s Off Day Debrief on the SB Nation NFL podcast channel featured a segment on our Chicago Bears, and hosts Brandon Lee Gowton and Rob “Stats” Guerrera had some strong thoughts on Chicago’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and in particular rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

By now we know the gist of what we’re going to get from BLG (Eagles fan) and Stats (49ers fan), but after we get through some of their “national” takes on Fields and the Bears, they talk about Chicago getting their new regime right for the sake of Fields’ development.

General manager Ryan Pace could be on the way out (50/50), but head coach Matt Nagy is a for sure goner (99.9%), so Brandon and Rob mention some names like Doug Pederson, Brian Dabol, Eric Bieniemy, and Byron Leftwich that the Bears could start looking at.

Give their segment on the Bears a quick listen in the embed below, and if you have some thoughts on what they say you can always hit them up on Twitter at @BrandonGowton and @StatsOnFire.