Breaking down a surprising Bears’ defense, woeful offense in Vikings loss

Robert S. is live right now breaking down the tape from the Bears’ Monday Night loss to the Minnesota Vikings on his YouTube channel — check it out at the link below!

By Robert Schmitz
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Hey Chicago Bears fans — I’m live right now on my YouTube channel (Run Pass Opinion) breaking down the film from the Chicago Bears - Minnesota Vikings game! A link to the stream is available below.

Throughout the stream I’ll talk through...

  • A wild, fun Bears defensive performance
  • What did Thomas Graham Jr do to be so successful?
  • Justin Fields’ ups and downs
  • Offensive scheme questions, comments
  • Spotlight on Akiem Hicks and Robert Quinn
  • What does this game mean for next week’s game against the Seahawks?
  • And much, much more...

Check it out and let me know what you think!

Each Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film (assuming I have it) to help all of us understand the intricacies of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!

