It’s funny to consider how closely linked the Bears and Seahawks were almost a year ago. Come late last winter, future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson was supposed to be a Bear. It seemed all but locked in until the very last moment. The Bears would get a bona fide superstar offensive signal-caller, and Seattle would get a generous draft haul, among other gifts (no word on whether either party considered lavish fruit baskets).

By the close of the following season, you’d count your lucky stars if you were the Bears; the Seahawks pulled themselves out of such a pricey deal. Wilson seems like he’s on his way out anyway, while Seattle is very likely and probably considering wholesale regime change and a rebuild. If the Bears had made the deal, they’d be out of a bevy of draft selections the next general manager will need to use to build a talented roster around Justin Fields. More importantly, they would be saddled with an unhappy, aging quarterback, with minimal means to improve their situation. Otherwise known as part of a Purgatory, the Bears have never escaped.

So, Pete Carroll, John Schneider: Thank you. Your overzealousness saved the Bears from drowning themselves before they even had a chance at an attempt. I’m sure you’re totally not kicking yourself over that fateful decision the more your old and bad team circles the drain. I know I would be upset, but I have different internal wiring.

Windy City Gridiron picks Bears-Seahawks and every other game in Week 16.

