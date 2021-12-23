The Bear’s Den, December 23, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Thomas Graham’s development pays off - RSN - The rookie cornerback broke up three passes in his NFL debut against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football

Bears’ Eddie Jackson, Larry Borom removed from COVID-19 list - RSN - Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Larry Borom and Eddie Jackson are off the COVID-19 list, but Jesper Horsted is now on it.

Dannehy: Despite Rampant Criticism, Cole Kmet on Schedule to Be a Productive Tight End - Da Bears Blog - It’s weird to hear a second-year player, in his very early 20s, criticized the way Cole Kmet is criticized. But perhaps we should expect nothing less from a passionate, if sometimes over-emotional fan base.

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields dealing with an ankle injury - As he continues to take punishing hits, Bears quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with the third different injury of his rookie season.

Bears QB Justin Fields has ankle injury - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields hurt his ankle in the second quarter Monday and first alerted the team of the injury Tuesday. The rookie quarterback said it felt better Wednesday.

Bears painfully prolong Matt Nagy saga, leaving him in difficult position - Chicago Sun-Times - It has been clear for at least a month that the Bears will fire Nagy. But having him finish this out is creating an uncomfortable situation for everyone involved.

Bears return 2 starters from reserve/COVID-19 list - Chicago Sun-Times - Safety Eddie Jackson and rookie right tackle Larry Borom, who both missed Monday night’s game against the Vikings after getting the coronavirus last week, were activated. So was practice squad outside linebacker Sam Kamara.

Justin Fields: Ankle unlikely to sideline Chicago Bears QB - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he tweaked his ankle in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday but it didn’t bother him until after the game.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Does ownership care as much as fans? - Chicago Tribune - While the defense kept the Chicago Bears in the game Monday night, the offense struggled mightily in the red zone in a 17-9 loss. Brad Biggs answers questions about the McCaskey family, rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, quarterback Justin Fields and more in his weekly mailbag.

The next Russell Wilson? Justin Fields has a long way to go - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ rookie has even compared himself to the Seahawks’ star quarterback. But, in a struggling Bears offense, Fields hasn’t been able to consistently emulate Wilson’s knack for making big plays.

Listening to Justin Fields, giving Thomas Graham Jr. and Jesper Horsted playing time and more: 5 Bears takeaways – The Athletic - The Bears need to listen to Justin Fields more, while tight end Jesper Horsted and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. earned more playing time.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Schmitz: Breaking down a surprising Chicago Bears’ defense, woeful offense in Vikings loss - Windy City Gridiron - Robert breaks down the tape from the Bears’ Monday Night loss to the Minnesota Vikings on his YouTube channel — check it out at the link below!

Wiltfong: Who is the right coach for Justin Fields? - Windy City Gridiron - Yesterday’s Off Day Debrief on the SB Nation NFL podcast channel featured a segment on our Chicago Bears, and hosts Brandon Lee Gowton and Rob "Stats" Guerrera had some strong thoughts on Chicago’s...

Zimmerman: ESPN’s Randy Merkin joins Bears Banter! - Windy City Gridiron - ESPN 1000’s Randy Merkin discusses the state of the Bears and his new book!

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - Herbert-Mahomes forever, Robert Quinn chasing down Richard Dent, taking out the trash in Jacksonville and more in this week’s thoughts.

Householder: Chicago Bears get Jackson, Borom, Kamara from COVID list, add Horsted - Windy City Gridiron - After being decimated by a COVID wave, the Bears made some more moves Wednesday

Berckes' Visualize this: Bears Best Ballhandlers - Windy City Gridiron - A whimsical look at the best ballhandlers in Bears history

