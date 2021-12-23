Andy Dalton, Mario Edwards Removed from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Chicago Bears public relations team announced Thursday that they’ve removed quarterback Andy Dalton and defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dalton, who began the season as the starting quarterback before rookie Justin Fields came into his own, was placed on the list on December 18 and had to miss the Vikings game this past Sunday. He had 6 starts on the year, accumulating 1,017 passing yards and 6 touchdowns.

Edwards, a role-player on the defensive line, has a good chance to start this Sunday after the Bears recently placed Bilal Nichols on the same Reserve/COVID-19 list his teammates are coming off. Edwards has 7 total tackles on the year, 1 for a loss, and 4 quarterback hits.

The PR announcement also stated that linebacker Sam Kamara has been signed to the active roster. Kamara began the season on the practice squad before he was called up in October. He was also listed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list two days ago, among thirteen others, so at this point it’s no surprise the team has been doing most activities virtually.

Linebacker Ledarius Mack, the younger brother of Khalil, has been signed to the practice squad. He played in his second career game this past Sunday and contributed on 1 combined tackle.

The Bears play the Seattle Seahawks this coming Sunday, who are no exception to the league-wide struggles for player availabilty. Yesterday they confirmed 7 players from the active roster, including receiver Tyler Lockett, are currently on the list.