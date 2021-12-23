Akiem Hicks placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Earlier today the Chicago Bears announced a few roster moves, included in which was them getting some players back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but with the way the last couple weeks have gone it was just a matter of time before they’d have a player heading the other way.

But did it have to be Akiem Hicks?

Hicks was placed on the COVID list which makes his availability for Sunday’s game in Seattle highly unlikely. He had just returned from injury on Monday, and the team could feel the difference in having him out there. His stout run defense and 2 sacks helped set a tone that we’ve missed seeing with him sidelined.

Here Chicago’s full list of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list which is up to 10 now; defensive linemen Hicks and Bilal Nichols, running back Ryan Nall﻿, wide outs Allen Robinson II and Isaiah Coulter (practice squad)﻿, tight ends Jesse James and Jesper Horsted﻿, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe﻿, corner Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr., and for those counting that’s 5 starters sidelined.