The Bear’s Den, December 24, 2021

Hmmm: Ian Rapoport Says He Hasn’t Heard Bears GM Ryan Pace is “In Trouble” - Bleacher Nation - Even though NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport would say Matt Nagy’s job is in jeopardy, he won’t go that far when it comes to GM Ryan Pace.

Bears at Seahawks Game Preview: Fields vs. Seattle, Thoughts on the Wilson Trade that Wasn’t, Bears Win?!? - Da Bears Blog - And there’s reason for optimism when it comes to the future of this franchise. There is young talent at some key positions, including quarterback. Seeing that young talent continue to develop over these final three games will only build excitement for the 2022 campaign.

Fields (ankle) sidelined, while Hicks lands on virus list - 670 The Score - If Fields can’t play, Andy Dalton would start for Chicago at quarterback. Dalton came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and was a full participant in practice.

Bears view Smith’s latest Pro Bowl snub as a ‘travesty’ - 670 The Score - Few have a greater appreciation for the consistently stellar play of Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith than defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

Bears-Seahawks: 3 matchups to watch - 670 The Score - The Bears are still, believe it or not, playing football games. No one really asked them to, but they are.

Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai: Roquan Smith’s Pro Bowl snub a ‘travesty’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The fourth-year pro is one of the best linebackers in the NFL, but he was beaten out by the Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner and Cowboys rookie standout Micah Parsons. ‘‘He deserves every accolade that one of the best linebackers deserves,’’ Desai said.

Germain Ifedi on Teven Jenkins penalty: ‘Do it the clean way’ - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears lineman Germain Ifedi stressed that he was simply delivering constructive criticism when he shoved and admonished rookie Teven Jenkins for a post-play personal foul Monday night: “People can say what they want about how it looked. But we’re big boys. Nobody’s feelings were hurt.”

Bears GM Ryan Pace helped rookie cornerback Thomas Graham find his way - Chicago Sun-Times - In his debut Monday against the Vikings, though, Graham looked like he belonged: he led the Bears with three passes defensed and was third on the team with seven tackles.

Darnell Mooney: Chicago Bears receiver driven to succeed - Chicago Tribune - Perhaps no one at Halas Hall stands to benefit more from Darnell Mooney’s continued ascension than Justin Fields, who developed an early liking for the young receiver given his football intelligence and drive. "You know how much he loves the game. ... He truly inspired me to be a better player and a better teammate.”

A new power structure for the Bears? A new GM and president? Examining what’s at stake for George McCaskey – The Athletic - Bears chairman McCaskey has a lot to consider when it comes to the futures of GM Ryan Pace and president Ted Phillips.

Game Preview: Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks (Week 16) - Chicago Audible - In this episode, The Chicago Audible provides an in-depth preview for the Week 16 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.

Bears' Germain Ifedi defends pushing Teven Jenkins after penalty - RSN - Matt Nagy's rookie left tackle drew an unsportsmanlike conduct for fighting Vikings defenders after a Justin FIelds hit.

Justin Fields' ankle injury keeps him out of Bears practice - RSN - Matt Nagy said on Wednesday he doesn't believe the injury should keep the rookie quarterback out of the Seahawks game.

Because It's That Kind Of Day: Akiem Hicks Goes on the COVID Reserve List, Justin Fields Doesn't Practice - Bleacher Nation - Don't come to the Bears injury and participation report looking for good news, because there isn't much of it these days.

Householder's 2021 Week 16 game preview: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are hitting the road to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seahawks

Bears notebook: Justin Fields takes a step back; Akiem Hicks on COVID-19 list - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields, nursing an ankle injury he suffered against the Vikings, did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday — putting his status for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in doubt.

Bears-Seahawks podcast: A game with nothing at stake - Chicago Sun-Times - Sunday’s Bears-Seahawks game has absolutely nothing on the line.

"No discussions" on changing the status of any Week 16 game - ProFootballTalk - Last week at this time, things were getting dicey for a trio of Week 15 games. Eventually, three games were moved by two days each.

Saints place nine players on COVID-19 list - ProFootballTalk - Reports surfaced earlier on Thursday that the Saints would have to place quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Vikings place Dalvin Cook on COVID-19 list, out for Rams game - Daily Norseman - With their latest “must win” game of the year looming against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings have suffered a very significant blow to their offense.

Wiltfong: Akiem Hicks placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list by the Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears lose another starter to the COVID list.

Zeglinski: Windy City Gridiron picks Chicago Bears-Seattle Seahawks - Windy City Gridiron - The House of Fields meets the House of Russ.

Salo: Chicago Bears Activate Two Off COVID-19 List, Mack to Practice Squad - Windy City Gridiron - The swelling is coming down for the Bears’ COVID list.

Salo: Chicago Bears Fantasy Football Start/Sit - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s your start/sit guide for Bears players in week 16.

