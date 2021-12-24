Bears Over Beers: Is this the End for Russ and Seattle?

The Bears head west to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of bad teams, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to talk about. Brandan Shulze of Field Gulls joins the guys to talk Russell Wilson, the disappearing act of DK Metcalf, impressive defensive players on the rise, and more in this week’s episode. So grab a beverage and pull up a chair as we march to the end of this dreadful season together!

