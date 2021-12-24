Betting the Bears vs. Seahawks: A post-Christmas miracle?

The Bears just can’t seem to get out of their own way.

Whether it’s turnovers or penalties, they can’t seem to get anything good to go their way.

There’s only three games left, so thankfully the pain for Bears fans is winding down, but it’s still no fun on the way.

In survivor, we still have just two left, same as it’s been. Crackedcactus’s Irredeemables is still perfecto, which is, again, astonishing.

In the pick ems, Macksmith is still the leader with 145, although MonstersoftheMidway closed the gap a bit with an 11-point week. Third place’s danferindustries was the week’s high scorer with 13.

Can the Bears go on the road to a notoriously difficult stadium and pull off an upset?

Chicago Bears (+225) at Seattle Seahawks (-6.5, -280, O/U 43)

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, the Bears are 6.5 point underdogs to the Seahawks.

The Seahawks have only one more win than the Bears but are getting nearly a full touchdown, which should tell you something about what the oddsmakers think of Chicago.

The Bears are anything but road warriors but Seattle hasn’t played great at home either.

But there aren’t many trends going the Bears’ way these days. The Action Network reports that Matt Nagy is now 3-22 straight up as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

The Bears are 2-5 against the number on the road this year, matching their overall road record. One of their wins was against the Lions (but they didn’t cover) and they covered against the Raiders, when they did win.

Looking at those two opponents, one was in disarray and about to fire their coach and the other was still looking for its first win.

The biggest spread that the Bears covered was six points against the Steelers.

I could go on and on, but you get the point. I can’t see the Bears keeping this one close. Neither offense has been very good and the defenses are struggling too.

I keep getting everything wrong, especially the total, so this week I’ll go under, so you can bet the over with confidence.

In survivor, if you’re other there, just pick against the Texans. It’s the easiest route right now. If you want to be super brave, take the Jets over the Jags.

My picks: Seahawks -6.5, under 43, Chargers (survivor)

Bears record: 7-7 ATS, 10-18-1 overall