Bears vs Seahawks Injury Report: Jason Peters out, Justin Fields questionable

Head coach Matt Nagy announced that there will be a new starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears this week. Thanks to an ankle injury to Justin Fields and a groin injury to Andy Dalton, Nick Foles is this week’s QB1 against the Seattle Seahawks. Nagy said activating Fields for Sunday would be a game time decision to serve as the backup, but since he wasn’t able to practice all week, it’ll be Foles starting for sure.

If Fields’ ankle isn’t good then the Bears will activate practice squadder Ryan Willis to be the QB2, and we’ll find that out about 90 minutes before the 3:05 p.m. (CT) kickoff.

Nagy also announced that veteran Germain Ifedi will start at right tackle, even though promising rookie Larry Borom is off the COVID-19 list. If Borom had some ill affects from his illness he’d be on this week’s injury report, but he’s not, so why start Ifedi?

Oh yeah... he’s a former Seahawk so Nagy named him a captain this week to face his former team.

Being a Bears’ fan these days is embarrassing.

Here’s the full injury report for the Bears.

Andy Dalton, QB (Hand, groin) - Out

Jason Peters, LT (Ankle) - Out

Xavier Crawford, DB (Concussion) - Out

Jakeem Grant Sr., WR (Concussion) - Out

Justin Fields, QB (Ankle) - Questionable

Marquise Goodwin, WR (Foot) - Questionable

Eddie Goldman, NT (Finger) - Questionable

Goodwin and Goldman have both been practicing in full, so both should be fine for Sunday.

The Bears have been making a roster move or two each day for the last couple weeks thanks to the coronavirus, but so far there’s been no indication that any of the positive tests have resulted in anything serious. Hopefully these players can get in and out of quarantine with just mild to no symptoms. The latest player to come off the list is defensive lineman Bilal Nichols, and getting Nichols back will help bolster a position group that just saw Akiem Hicks head to the COVID list yesterday.

While Seattle’s injury report featured 15 players on it this week, their final report for the game only has two players with an injury designation.

Here’s Seattle’s injury report for Sunday.

Jon Rhattigan, LB (Knee) - Out

Bless Austin, CB (hip) - Questionable

The Seahawks have been dealing with some COVID issues as well, and starting corner D.J. Reed is currently unavailable. Austin started last week in Reed’s place, so if he’s unable to go then it’ll be a depleted secondary for Nick Foles to take advantage of.