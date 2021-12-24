Are you seeing growth from Justin Fields?

The lowest we’ve been as a fanbase was after that week three, 9 sacks allowed, 1 net passing yard, 6 passes completed, 26 to 6 butt-kicking at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. It was the first start from rookie quarterback Justin Fields, and he looked bad. He looked every part of an unprepared rookie, while head coach and play caller Matt Nagy looked every part of a coach that had no idea what he was doing.

The following week Nagy gave up play calling to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, and the offense started to look a little better.

But let’s be real...

Lazor is nothing special as a play caller, he’s just a guy, and the biggest thing he has going for him is he’s not Nagy. He’s able to get into a better rhythm and he’s not quite as predictable as Nagy, but there’s nothing especially innovative from him.

After the Chicago Bears lost that week three contest our Reacts’ confidence results was a pitiful 4%.

This week after the Bears dropped their second straight to a division rival and dropped their eighth game in their last nine, only 6% of us voted that we have confidence in the direction of the franchise.

I was one of that 6%, and here’s why.

Nagy is as good as gone. There’s no way he survives this season, and I’m already imagining a competent offensive scheme built around some of the current players.

Justin Fields made some rookie mistakes against the Vikings, but that’s to be expected, because he’s a rookie. He’s going to screw up, but he’s also going to fire a pass up the seam to his young tight end and rifle a dart on the sideline to his speedy wide out. He’s going to take an unnecessary sack, but he’s also going to escape the pocket and effortlessly pick up 20 yards. Rookie quarterbacks are usually inconsistent, and that’s okay.

Stop trying to label him a boom or a bust after every play he makes.

As long as Fields shows some growth each week I’ll continue to vote positively in these last few polls.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Bears’ fans, SB Nation Reacts is a neat way share your voice with fans across the NFL with their fun and topical surveys. Each week they’ll shoot out some questions to our plugged-in fanbase, both about the Bears and the other 31 teams too, and we’ll share the results here on Windy City Gridiron. Sign up here to join Reacts.