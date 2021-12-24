Bears to start Nick Foles at QB vs. Seahawks

Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced in a press conference on Friday that Nick Foles will be the team’s starting quarterback on Sunday against the Seahawks.

Incumbent starter Justin Fields is a game-time decision with an ankle injury, but if he is activated for the game, he will serve as a backup. Andy Dalton will be out with a groin injury, as well. Neither quarterback practiced on Friday, while Fields did not participate in drills on Thursday.

Outside of Foles, the Bears do not have another healthy quarterback on their active roster. They recently signed former Spring League MVP Ryan Willis to their practice squad, so it appears likely he would receive a call-up to the gameday roster should Fields also be ruled out.

Foles appeared in 9 games for the Bears last season, starting in 7 as he split the starting quarterback role with Mitchell Trubisky. The team went 2-5 with him in the starting lineup, excluding his comeback win against the Falcons for which he started as a backup. He finished with 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and 8 interceptions with a 64.7 completion percentage.

With the signing of Dalton and the draft selection of Fields, Foles has been inactive for much of the 2021 regular season and has yet to play a snap this year. He will be tasked with taking on a Seahawks defense which has allowed the most passing yards in the NFL through 15 weeks.

In addition to the quarterback news, Nagy also announced that Germain Ifedi will be starting over Larry Borom at right tackle this week.