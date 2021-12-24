Breaking down Thomas Graham Jr’s big day

By this point you’ve probably heard about Chicago Bears’ rookie CB Thomas Graham Jr’s debut performance — whether it was the stats he recorded on Monday night (3 pass-breakups, 10 yards allowed), his ridiculous 90.7 PFF game grade, or simply how comfortable he looked moving around in the defensive backfield, Graham’s first start made waves for both it’s rare quality and... “unique” timing (where has he been all season?)

But as many have mentioned across Bears’ nation, this was only one game — was Graham’s success just beginner’s luck, the product of a “practice squad” reputation and no tape for the offense to exploit? Or do the Bears have a potential starter on their hands? I broke down all 3 of Graham’s pass-breakups from Monday Night Football in an attempt to answer that question in my latest video — check it out below and let me know what you think!

WCG CONTRIBUTORS BEARS PODCASTS & STREAMS

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Halas to Mack hosted by Jeff Berckes and Matt Winter, Rule of 3 hosted by Robert Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, and T Formation Conversation from Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.; Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert; and Robert Zeglinski’s The Blitz Network

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter:

WCG Contributors: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Whiskey Ranger; Robert Schmitz; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Jack Salo; Like us on Facebook