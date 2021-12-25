Chicago Bears QB1 Charity Challenge Update: Week 15

As many of us know, Twitter can become a toxic place. This season, I’ve decided to try and create some positive waves with Bears Twitter and hopefully make it a better place.

Each week, I will send out a tweet (@ZimmermanSXM) asking for guesses for the Chicago Bears’ QB1’s stats for that game. For each guess received, I will donate $1 to a given certified charity that week, up to $200 (doubled to $400 if Bears win). The person that comes closest to guessing QB1’s stats will have the donation in their name to the charity of their choice.

In week fifteen, Justin Fields was 26-39 for 285 yards with 1 TDs and 0 INTs. Twitter user @KrisArmstrong1 guessed 24-36 for 284 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. A great guess! Bears Twitter maxed the donation and raised $200 this past week. Kris chose Charles Tillman’s Cornerstone Foundation! If you would like to donate, just follow the link embedded. Reply to the tweet below with your proof of donation and we will add it to the total!

QB1 Charity Challenge Update:@KrisArmstrong1 is this week's winner!



She chose @peanuttillman's Foundation!#Bears Twitter, you raised $117!



Charity total now $4,758!



Let's get some matches and raise it even more! https://t.co/m0HWOvodjo pic.twitter.com/mrApqeLetq — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) December 21, 2021

I plan to continue these donations each week based on the amount of guesses received, pretty simple way to do your part and help out some great causes. I’ve also decided to make it easy, if you don’t want to guess but want to help, just like the tweet and it counts!

Would you like to raise money this week? Reply to the tweet below with your guess on QB1’s stat line and raise some money for the charity of your choice!

I’ve decided to add a caveat each week that I will at least double the donation with a Chicago Bears victory!

Reply to this Tweet with your best guess on Nick Foles’ numbers this week. Yes, Nick Foles.

QB1 Charity Challenge! $4,875 raised so far!



Submit guesses for Nick Foles (!!) stats this week.



$1 per guess, winner picks certified charity for donation! If #Bears beat SEA, we DOUBLE it!



If you want to help but don't want to guess just 'like' ❤️ the tweet & it counts! — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) December 24, 2021

I encourage any Bears fans that have a dollar to spare to also donate. Share your donation with me and I will add it to the total raised each week. Can we raise $5,000 for charity? Bears Twitter, let’s unite and help out so many great causes out there!

Money raised through fifteen weeks: $4,758