Chicago Bears flex 5 up to face the Seahawks

On Saturday afternoon the Chicago Bears flexed five players up from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks: wide receivers Nsimba Webster and Dazz Newsome﻿, outside linebacker Ledarius Mack, cornerback Dee Virgin﻿, and quarterback Ryan Willis﻿.

The Bears have already named Nick Foles their starting quarterback for tomorrow because Justin Fields (ankle) is questionable and Andy Dalton (groin) is out, so if Fields can’t serve as the back up it’ll be the recently signed Willis as the QB2.

The other four players flexed up will most likely be active for sure, because the Bears still have 9 total players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: safety Tashaun Gipson Sr., defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, tight ends Jesper Horsted and Jesse James, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, corner Jaylon Johnson, running back Ryan Nall, and side outs Allen Robinson II and Isaiah Coulter (practice squad).

Also on Saturday the Bears activated corner Duke Shelley from their injured reserve list. Shelley had been in the midst of his three-week practice window recovering from a hamstring injury.