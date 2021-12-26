Bears vs Seahawks 2021: Game Time, TV schedule, live stream, previews, and more

The Chicago Bears are in the Great Northwest on Sunday to take on the Seattle Seahawks and all eyes will be on the quarterbacks, Chicago’s Justin Fields is just getting his Bears’ career started, while Seattle’s Russell Wilson seems to be winding down his time as a Seahawk. Wilson was nearly a Bear this offseason, and if the two franchises would have pulled off that blockbuster trade, then it would have been probable that Fields would have been in play for Seattle to draft. It’s just a strange sidebar to the game this Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bears vs Seahawks week 16 matchup.

When is the game?

Sunday, December 26 at 3:05 CT

Where is the game?

Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Weather

We could have some day after Christmas snow in Seattle! It’ll be cloudy with snow showers early and a high of 29F. Winds could be up to 10 mph with a chance of snow later around 60%. (link)

How to watch

The game will be on FOX with Aaron Goldsmith and Aqib Talib on the call, and if you live in the green you’ll get the game.

I guess when the 4-10 Bears square off with the 5-9 Seahawks, they don’t get many additional viewers.

WCG’s Bears vs Vikings Game Previews!

Sam Householder has our official Bears vs Seahawks preview right here.

All WCG’s week 16 picks are here, including the Bears vs Seahawks.

The final Bears vs Seahawks injury report can be found here.

Patti Curl asked Fields Gulls 5 Questions about the game here.

And Field Gulls asked Patti 5 Questions right here.

Related Chicago Bears flex 5 up to face the Seahawks

If you aren’t subscribed to the Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel you can hit our page at Megaphone with all the subscription options — We’re available everywhere — We’ll have recaps, previews, and so much more each week from our podcast team.

Other Streaming options

You can catch Sunday Night Football games live on the Peacock network and you can find streaming options by clicking here.

network and you can find streaming options by clicking here. Paramount Plus has streaming packages that includes live sports including the NFL on CBS right here.

has streaming packages that includes live sports including the NFL on CBS right here. If you want to get fuboTV with plenty of sports — including the NFL Network — and local network television just click right here.

with plenty of sports — including the NFL Network — and local network television just click right here. ESPN+ has ton of sports, including Monday Night Football and you can get that by hitting this link.

How to listen

Traditional radio is found at WBBM 780 AM and 105.9 FM (Chicago) with Jeff Joniak on the play-by-play, former Bears guard Tom Thayer as the analyst, and Mark Grote as the sideline reporter, and also on TUDN 1200 AM and Latino Mix 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos on the play-by-play and Miguel Esparza as the analyst.

Bears: +6.5

Seahawkss: -6.5

O/U: 43

Get Tickets to the game

You can get tickets to this game if still available, but also pick some up for all the other games by checking out StubHub right here.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.

PODCAST/VIDEO CHANNELS

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Our Podcast Channel is available everywhere you find your podcasts including these fine platforms.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.