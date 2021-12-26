Bears vs Seahawks Inactives: Justin Fields will not play

The Chicago Bears take on the Seattle Seahawks in a bit, and here’s the list of the inactive players for today’s game.

Chicago inactives:

Jason Peters, LT

Andy Dalton, QB

Justin Fields, QB

Xavier Crawford, DB

Jakeem Grant Sr., WR

Lachavious Simmons, OL

No Fields or Dalton, so Ryan Willis will back up Nick Foles!

Seattle inactives:

Jon Rhattigan, LB

Jacob Eason, QB

Kerry Hyder Jr., DE

Alex Collins, RB

Dakoda Shepley, C

As a reminder, on game day each team can keep 48 players active, as long as at least 8 of those are offensive linemen, but if not then they can only dress 47 players.

