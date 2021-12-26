A Chicago Bears victory Bear With Me post game podcast!

We’ve only had 5 wins to talk about so far this season on the Windy City Gridiron Podcast channel, but this was definitely a fun one. The Chicago Bears travelled up to the Great Northwest to do battle with another struggling team, the Seattle Seahawks, and on a snowy afternoon, after trailing by 10 heading into the fourth quarter, the Bears came back to win 25 to 24 after a gutsy 2-point conversion call by head coach Matt Nagy. Nick Foles rolled to his right before delivering a strike to Damiere Byrd, who made a fantastic and acrobatic catch, but the call to go for the win is a nice send off for head coach that may already know his fate.

Our Bear With Me post game host, Robert Schmitz, brought on his brother Michael to immediately talk through all the ups and downs of the game in a special holiday weekend podcast right here.

