Bears open up as a 6 point favorite against the Giants

There’s still a mystery over who the starting quarterbacks are going to be when the Chicago Bears host the New York Giants on January 2, 2022, but the early line from DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bears opening up as a 6 point favorite. The over/under will start the week at just 38.5 points.

The Bears are coming off an impressive 25 to 24 comeback victory in Seattle, which was led by Nick Foles, but he’s the third-string QB and head coach Matt Nagy could get both QB1 Justin Fields (ankle) and QB2 Andy Dalton (hand/groin) back this week.

The Giants started Jake Fromm in their game against Philadelphia, a 34 to 10 loss, but he was awful and pulled for Mike Glennon in the third quarter. Fromm and Glennon are playing because they lost their QB1, Daniel Jones, a month ago and he’s now on injured reserve.

The Bears are at 5 wins this season with New York at 4 wins, but the Giants have Chicago’s first round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Drafts thanks to the Justin Fields trade.

A possible Fields vs Fromm matchup would be interesting as it was Fromm who was the starting quarterback at the University of Georgia in 2018 as a sophomore when Fields was there as a freshman.