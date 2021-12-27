Bears vs Seahawks: Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more

This game had no business being as entertaining as it ended up being, but the Chicago Bears came back from a double digit 4th quarter deficit with 11 unanswered points to pull out a 25 to 24 win against the Seattle Seahawks. There was drama, excitement, disappointment, redemption, and at the center of it all was quarterback Nick Foles.

This was his first in game action in over a year, but it was also his first time facing a full press conference in a while. So of course the Chicago media asked him about the Bears’ week three game against the Browns when he was caught on the sideline seemingly saying the offense wasn’t working. He not only confirmed that is what he said, but he also said the reason he said it was because the offense wasn’t working that day.

Foles was also asked why the offense hasn’t been good this year and he said, “It’s not my place to say,” but his refusal on giving specifics actually speaks volumes.

For the game the Seahawks had more total yards (331 to 317), but the Bears had more first downs (26 to 18), and Chicago dominated the time of possession (38:25 to 21:35), which was helped along by going 50.0% on third-down tries (7-14) and 1 for 3 on fourth-downs. The Seahawks were 0 for 1 of fourth-downs and 3 for 10 on third-downs.

Now let’s take a closer look at the playing time break downs for the Bears and also some of their individual statistical leaders.

OFFENSE

Nick Foles ended the day 24 of 35, for 250 yards, with 1 TD and a passer rating of 98.5. He also completed a pass to Damiere Byrd for a 2-point conversion and had 8 yards rushing on 4 attempts. That 2-point play to Byrd came with just 1:01 left in the game, and it capped off a nice fourth quarter where he was 7 of 11, for 99 yards, 1 TD and a passer rating of 122.9.

Chicago’s leading receiver on the day was running back David Montgomery with 7 receptions for 61 yards, and he led the Bears with 45 yards rushing on 21 carries, one of which went for a TD.

The Bears other rushing TD went to rookie Khalil Herbert who had 2 runs for 21 yards, and he had 1 catch for 7 yards.

Darnell Mooney had 5 grabs for 57 yards and Cole Kmet had 4 for 49.

Foles’ TD pass went to Jimmy Graham who had 2 receptions for 20 yards on the day.

Besides his conversion, Byrd had 1 catch for 11 yards, but this leaping, athletic grab to give the Bears the go ahead score will be remembered for a long time.

Rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins was injured after just 3 snaps and rookie Larry Borom came in to take his place. The Bears also ran some extra OL plays in Seattle.

DEFENSE

Roquan Smith once again led the Bears with 9 tackles, and he added 2 tackles for loss, and a QB hit. Fellow inside linebacker Alec Ogletree had 8 tackles and a pass defended.

At safety Eddie Jackson had 6 tackles and Deon Bush had 5 and a PD.

Robert Quinn did it again as he picked up his 17th sack on the season, which leaves him just a half a sack from tying Richard Dent for most all-time in Bears history. He finished with 2 tackles, 1 TFL, and 2 QBH. The Bears other sack was split between Bilal Nichols (2 tackles) and Trevis Gipson (3 tackles).

Rookie corner Thomas Graham Jr. didn’t get the start, but he had 2 tackles, a pass defended, and another tackle on special teams. Artie Burns and Kindle Vildor started, and Burns made a tackle and 2 PD, with Vildor getting 3 tackles.

SPECIAL TEAMS*

*The above image has players that only played in the third phase.

Cairo Santos hit 2 of 2 extra points and his lone field goal attempt was good too.

Patrick O’Donnell had 3 punts for a 45.0 average, with 1 punt dropped inside the 20.

Rookies handled the return duties on Sunday as Dazz Newsome returned 2 punts for 28 yards, and Khalil Herbert had 5 kick returns for 94.

Marqui Christian had 2 special teams tackles.

All statistics and snap counts are taken directly from the NFL’s Game Statistic and Information System, as are the accompanying pictures.

To check out the full Bears vs Seahawks box score I find that ESPN has an easy to navigate site.