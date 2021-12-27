It’s A Bears Win Den, December 27, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears stun the Seahawks, but at what cost? - Chicago Sun-Times - To earn a meaningless win in a Seattle snowglobe, the Bears played veterans in the last year of their contract — instead of young players who might have a chance to be on their next good team.

Nick Foles leads Bears to 25-24 comeback win over Seahawks - Chicago Sun-Times - Foles threw a touchdown pass and two-point conversion with about a minute left to give the Bears their first lead of the game.

Week 16 recap: Chicago Bears beat Seattle Seahawks 25-24 - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles hit Jimmy Graham with a 15-yard touchdown pass and then found Damiere Byrd for the two-point conversion pass to lift the Bears to a 25-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at snowy Lumen Field.

Bears rally late to beat Seahawks, 25-24 - 670 The Score - Jimmy Graham caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles with 1:01 remaining, Damiere Byrd made an acrobatic reception for the two-point conversion and the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks, 25-24, on Sunday.

Bears grades: That game was so silly, and it ruled - 670 The Score - What a deeply silly game. We’ll always be able to say we watched the Bears go on the road, start Nick Foles in a snowstorm and beat the (very bad, like so bad) Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Graham revenge szn! Damiere Byrd’s redemption!

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Angry Seahawks Fan Throws Snowballs On Field After Team Loses To Bears - Daily Snark - This season can not end soon enough for the Seattle Seahawks and their fans.

Seattle Seahawks freaking embarrass themselves, lose 25-24 to Chicago Bears - Field Gulls - The Seattle Seahawks (5-10) are officially eliminated from postseason contention after a 4th quarter collapse against a Chicago Bears (5-10) team that started Nick Foles...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Sunderbruch: In a Back and Forth Game, Chicago Comes Up Winners! - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears and the Seahawks together have won under one-third of their games, but that surely wasn’t going to be a sign of a bad football game in the making, right?

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears QB1 Charity Challenge Update - Guess Justin Fields stats and raise money for charity! - Windy City Gridiron - How much money did Bears Twitter raise for charity this week?

THE RULES

