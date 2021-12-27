Bears get 5 back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list

On Monday the Chicago Bears got five players, three of which are starters, back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so they could have some reinforcements as they try to win a second consecutive game on Sunday against the New York Giants. Wide out Allen Robinson﻿, corner Jaylon Johnson﻿, safety Tashaun Gipson Sr.﻿, tight end Jesse James, and running back Ryan Nall﻿ were all activated today. Gipson and Johnson went on the list on December 19, and Robinson, James, and Nall went on the list on December 16. If none of the players have any lingering affects from the virus I’d expect them tp paly on Sunday.

The Bears still have four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: defensive lineman Akiem Hicks﻿, inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe﻿, tight end Jesper Horsted, and practice squad receiver Isaiah Coulter﻿.

Chicago also placed defensive back Teez Tabor on injured reserve with an ankle injury from yesterday’s game, so that gives them an additional roster spot to fill. There were no other injury updates today from the Bears, so nothing on Teven Jenkins’ shoulder or Christian Jones’ finger, but while Jenkins exited the game after just three snaps on offense, he did play on the two extra point attempts and on the field goal team.