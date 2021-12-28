Bear & Balanced: Top lineman, stat of the week, hot, cold, just right and more!

While we always strive to keep our show as balanced as possible, it’s just natural to skew more towards the negative during the losing streaks, so it was nice to get a Chicago Bears win to discuss on our latest Bear & Balanced podcast. It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows in the snowy northwest for the Bears, but Jeff and I dove back into the game to talk about what happened against the Seahawks.

There was some good from the Bears, there was some bad, and like always we keep it real on the podcast.

Here’s a bullet point outline of our latest Bear & Balanced show.

Intro: We get started with some quick basic thoughts about the game before diving right into our weekly categories of...

Trench Tribute: This is our weekly pick for lineman of the game.

Sweet Tweets: We're both active on social media — so be sure you're all following us at @gridironborn & @wiltfongjr — and we highlight one Twitter interaction/Tweet each week. This week we kept it in the WCG family and spotlighted a Tweet form a couple of our colleagues.

Caught up in a numbers game: This segment has us featuring one number/statistic that caught our eye from the game. Jeff's is about the Bears' red zone and mine is about Chicago's young tight end.

The 3 Bears: You know the story of the Three Bears, right? In this porridge-themed portion of the show we give our picks for the hot, cold, and just right from the game against the Seahawks.

The Fields Report: We wrap up the show each week spending some time talking about Bears rookie QB Justin Fields... but there was no in-game action to talk about.

Check out our podcast right here:

For those of you that prefer to consume your Bears content in video format, we recorded the podcast on Monday night, and you can check the show on JB & EJ’s Bears Over Beers YouTube Channel.

h/t to Robert Schmitz for producing the show!