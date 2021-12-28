The Bear’s Den, December 28, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Rapoport: Bears haven’t made decision to fire Matt Nagy - RSN - “A firm and final decision has not been made,” said Ian Rapoport on “NFL Now.” “It sounds, based on (Nagy’s) words, like at least they will look at the entire product of four complete years before making a decision on which way to go for the next head coach.”

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Why Matt Nagy is still here - RSN - Despite rumors to the contrary, Bears’ Matt Nagy is likely to finish out the season as head coach.

How Bears can interview coaches without firing Matt Nagy - RSN - George McCaskey, Ryan Pace, or whoever makes the decision can make use of a new NFL rule that came about with an expansion of the Rooney Rule.

Emma: Foles-led comeback reminds of Bears’ botched QB plan - 670 The Score - The Bears pulled off an unexpected comeback win Sunday, beating the Seahawks, 25-24, with a late rally and key two-point conversion at Lumen Field in Seattle. Here are the observations from Chicago’s fifth win of the season.

5 Bears players removed from reserve/COVID-19 list - 670 The Score - The Bears on Monday removed five players from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Nagy operating under assumption he’ll coach final 2 games - 670 The Score - ​​As speculation grows about the possibility of his firing, Bears coach Matt Nagy believes he’ll finish out the final two games of the regular season.

Bears film room: Matt Nagy bounces back from shaky goal-line calls for game-winner - Chicago Sun-Times - A bizarre and ugly sequence in the first quarter showed why the Bears have been so bad in the red zone. And the two-point call at the end showed what could’ve been.

I know the Bears are bad, but I’m still trying to determine whether Justin Fields is, too - Chicago Sun-Times - Why is the Bears’ offense so impotent? Is it the scheme? The coaching? The receivers? The O-line? The inexperience? Or the lack of young quarterback talent?

Bears should listen to Justin Fields about more than just his ankle - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears aren’t ready to shut Justin Fields down for the season, hoping that he can recover from his ankle injury to start one of the Bears’ final two games.

Bears’ WR Allen Robinson, CB Jaylon Johnson, S Tashaun Gipson back from COVID - Chicago Sun-Times - In addition to those three starters, the Bears got TE Jesse James and RB Ryan Nall back ahead of the Giants game.

When can Chicago Bears start a coaching search? - Chicago Tribune - Starting Tuesday, NFL teams seeking a new head coach will be allowed to begin interviewing prospective candidates who currently are coaching with other teams. The first prerequisite, however, is that the coaching position must already be open. So how will the Chicago Bears handle the opportunity?

5 Bears players removed from reserve/COVID-19 list - 670 The Score - The Bears on Monday removed five players from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Bruce Arians will "welcome" requests to interview Byron Leftwich, Todd Bowles - ProFootballTalk - The wildcard in the new procedure that allows teams with coaching vacancies to interview assistant coaches from other teams is that the team with the assistant coaches drawing interest elsewhere must consent. It sure sounds as if Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians will give that consent.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears get 5 back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list - Windy City Gridiron - The latest from the Bears’ COVID list and today’s injury report.

Wiltfong: Bears vs Seahawks - Takeaways from the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s the full playing time breakdown for the Chicago Bears, a spotlight of some of their team stats, and also a few individual statistics from their 25 to 24 comeback win against the Seattle Seahawks.

Leming: 10 Bears Takes after their thrilling 25-24 win in snowy Seattle - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears find themselves at (5-10) closing the page on Week 16, following a thrilling last-minute win against the struggling Seattle Seahawks. Does Sunday’s win change anything or did it further put off the inevitable?

Infante's Notes: Bears come away with narrow road win against Seahawks - Windy City Gridiron - Whether or not the Bears fire Matt Nagy after this game, it’s nice to win one.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.