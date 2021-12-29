The Bear’s Den, December 29, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears 1st-and-10: Early firing period not a factor for franchise - Chicago Sun-Times - As much as the Bears have struggled to find the right coach under normal search circumstances, what are the odds they’ll find their guy in a two-hour Zoom call?

Bears’ Allen Robinson back from coronavirus ‘beast,’ still doesn’t feel normal - Chicago Sun-Times - Allen Robinson came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, but the coronavirus is still not done with him. Tuesday, the Bears receiver said he’s still trying to get back to normal after a 10-day quarantine.

Can Bears’ Nick Foles pass his ‘microwave’ vibes down to Justin Fields? - Chicago Sun-Times - The question shouldn’t be why Fields couldn’t do what Foles did; it should be how Foles can help Fields get to that point as soon as possible.

Allen Robinson: How COVID hit Chicago Bears receiver - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson said he no longer is contagious with COVID-19 but is “still kind of fighting through” being sick, something he said he doesn’t deal with often.

Wiltfong & Berckes' Bear & Balanced: Top lineman, stat of the week, hot, cold, just right and more! - Windy City Gridiron - We’re taking a (mostly) level-headed look at the Bears vs Seahawks game

RIP

Jeff Dickerson: Chicago sports radio reporter dies at 44 of cancer - Chicago Tribune - Radio reporter Jeff Dickerson, a beloved and respected figure on the Chicago sports scene, died Tuesday at age 44 after a bout with cancer

John Madden dies: Hall of Fame NFL coach, broadcaster was 85 - Chicago Tribune - Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden, whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the NFL said. He was 85.

NFL legend John Madden passes away at 85 - 670 The Score - In sad news on Tuesday evening, the NFL announced that legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden had passed away. He was 85 years old.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Sunderbruch: Fact Check Update - Windy City Drafts - Windy City Gridiron - Yeah, people have already made up their minds on Ryan Pace. Still, for the curious, here are some numbers to put his results in context.

Householder’s Stock up, stock down: Chicago Bears-Seattle Seahawks recap - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears won and it wasn’t even against Detroit!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.