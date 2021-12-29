Breaking down Foles’ magic moment & Seattle’s self-destruction

Hey Chicago Bears fans — I’m live on my YouTube channel (Run Pass Opinion) right now breaking down the film from the Chicago Bears - Seattle Seahawks game! A link to the stream is available below.
Throughout the stream I’ll talk through...
- What in the world just happened?
- Did Nick Foles play well?
- What made the offense successful?
- What are the advantages/disadvantages of going for it on 4th down? (As played out by the Bears’ early failure)
- How did the Bears’ defense slow Seattle?
- What does this game mean for next week’s game against the New York Giants?
- And much, much more...
Check it out and let me know what you think!
Each Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. Central, I’ll be hosting a live breakdown show where I’ll use the All-22 Bears film (assuming I have it) to help all of us understand the intricacies of football a little better. Any feedback about this streaming format is much appreciated, I’m always looking to improve, so never hesitate to let me know what you think!
Loading comments...