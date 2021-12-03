Can the Bears keep it rolling?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Chicago Bears got their customary confidence poll bump after a win in this week’s Reacts’ vote, shooting up to 24% after being down at 15% following the loss to the Ravens. A big part of their win in Detroit was the play from back up quarterback Andy Dalton. The Red Rifle led a Bears’ passing attack to 310 team passing yards, which is their most in over a year. The last time they had more was on November 8, 2020 in a loss to the Titans when they racked up 319 passing yards as a team. Only getting sacked once (for a loss of 7 yards) was a boost to that number, but Chicago’s pass protection will face a stiffer test on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

With 29 sacks the Cardinals are eighth in the league in that category, while the Lions are way down the list in 31st place with just 16 sacks. Arizona also has one of the better defenses when facing the pass, so whether the Bears start Dalton, or go back to Justin Fields, they’ll need a game plan that features plenty of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert on the ground, some play action, and quick strike passes.

If Fields is back then there better be some bootlegs and moving pockets, because at this point in his young career that’s the best way to help him out.

Do you think the Bears have any chance at the upset this Sunday?

