Bears Over Beers: Cardinals Preview with Blake Allen Murphy

The guys are joined by Blake Allen Murphy, podcaster and contributor at Revenge of the Birds, to talk all things Cardinals to prep for Sunday’s game. The crew talks Kyler Murray’s growth, Kliff Kingsbury’s new fiery side, an underrated defense, and of course, we relive the 2006 comeback and the Denny Green meltdown. All that and more over some tasty beers.

