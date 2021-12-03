The Bear’s Den, December 3, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Eric Bieniemy tells Chiefs' playmakers: Just hand the ball to the ref to avoid taunting penalties - ProFootballTalk - In the Chiefs’ most recent game, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire picked up a 15-yard taunting penalty for pointing at a defender on his way into the end zone. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was not happy about it.

Bears better off now with Justin Fields, but injury will steer them to Andy Dalton - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields was limited in practice with cracked ribs again, and it seems increasingly likely the Bears will turn to Dalton. But that feels like it’ll lead to a repeat of their opener against the Rams.

Bears-Cardinals podcast: How low can they go? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Cardinals are coming to town, and they plan on adding to the Bears’ troubles.

Bears still have high hopes for Kindle Vildor - Chicago Sun-Times - The second-year cornerback was benched last week against the Lions. But defensive coordinator Sean Desai plans to give him more opportunities to prove himself. "Kindle is not a non-starter," Desai said. "He’s still part of our plans."

Robert Quinn: Chicago Bears OLB named player of the month - Chicago Tribune - As he continues his impressive comeback season, Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn on Thursday was named NFC defensive player of the month for November.

Chicago Bears: George McCaskey has critical decisions ahead - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears were confident a year ago that a resistance to outside demands for change was the best approach for the organization. Eleven months later, those same demands are back and as loud as ever. It’s George McCaskey’s move now. Once again. So what's next for Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace and Ted Phillips?

Game Preview: Chicago Bears - Arizona Cardinals (Week 13) - Chicago Audible - For this Week 13 matchup between the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals, Nicholas Moreano and Mason West provide an in-depth show for this preview episode. The guys discuss the challenges the Bears’ offense will face and how the defense can, potentially, contain the Cardinals’ explosive offense.

Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, Roquan Smith headline Bears age 25 and younger to build around – The Athletic - Even at 4-7, the Bears offer a group of young players at premium positions — starting with Justin Fields — to work with in 2022 and beyond.

Bears' Robert Quinn wins award as he tries to redeem 2020 season - RSN - Quinn has been a star on Matt Nagy's defense and was recognized as the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November.

Cole Kmet Has Been Upgraded to Limited Participation on the Injury Report - Bleacher Nation - Cole Kmet's production is trending in the right direction. So it is good news to see the Note Dame product practice (albeit with limitations).

Cardinals at Bears Game Preview: Good Cardinals, Great Sondheim, Bad Prediction.- Da Bears Blog - 2021 is almost at its conclusion. Why harbor negative feelings?

What to make of Darnell Mooney’s sophomore season - 670 The Score - It’s hard to get a bead on Bears receiver Darnell Mooney’s sophomore season.

Fields (ribs) a limited participant in practice once again - 670 The Score - Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was once again a limited participant in practice Thursday as he works back from fractured ribs.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: Is Kellen Moore the best option for the next Bears HC? - Windy City Gridiron - Voters recently deemed Kellen Moore the best option to be head coach of the Bears in 2022.

JDBrownWrites: The Armchair Analyst HC Report - Brian Daboll - Windy City Gridiron - Crunching the numbers, looking at the scheme, examining the philosophy, and taking a deep dive into the background of Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Salo: Fantasy Football provides some Bears players with a spot on a playoff roster - Yours! - Windy City Gridiron - Gearing up for playoffs in your fantasy football league? There are a couple Bears players worth a lineup spot.

Zeglinski: Windy City Gridiron picks Chicago Bears-Arizona Cardinals - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears will be wearing orange on Sunday. Now one can only hope they don’t come out battered and blue.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears in the spirit of giving - Windy City Gridiron - With so much negativity surrounding the Chicago Bears, and professional sports in general, it’s always good to balance things out with some positivity to show that these players are more than just...

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.