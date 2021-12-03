Chicago Bears QB1 Charity Challenge Update: Week 11 & 12

As many of us know, Twitter can become a toxic place. This season, I’ve decided to try and create some positive waves with Bears Twitter and hopefully make it a better place.

Each week, I will send out a tweet (@ZimmermanSXM) asking for guesses for the Chicago Bears’ QB1’s stats for that game. For each guess received, I will donate $1 to a given certified charity that week, up to $200 (doubled to $400 if Bears win). The person that comes closest to guessing QB1’s stats will have the donation in their name to the charity of their choice.

In week eleven, we decided to combine the QB stats due to the injury. Justin Fields and Andy Dalton were 15-34 for 261 yards with 2 TDs and 0 INTs. Twitter user @lindemrm guessed 20-30 for 260 yards with 2 TDs and 0 INTs. A great guess! On Thanksgiving against the Lions, Dalton was 24-39 for 317 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. Twitter user @Boss_man814 guessed 26-37 for 312 yards with 2 TDs and 2 INTs. Bears Twitter raised $493 the last two weeks. Coincidentally, both chose the Charles Tillman Cornerstone Foundation! If you would like to donate, just follow the link embedded. Reply to the tweet below with your proof of donation and we will add it to the total!

I plan to continue these donations each week based on the amount of guesses received, pretty simple way to do your part and help out some great causes. I’ve also decided to make it easy, if you don’t want to guess but want to help, just like the tweet and it counts!

Would you like to raise money this week? Reply to the tweet below with your guess on QB1’s stat line and raise some money for the charity of your choice!

I’ve decided to add a caveat each week that I will at least double the donation with a Chicago Bears victory!

I encourage any Bears fans that have a dollar to spare to also donate. Share your donation with me and I will add it to the total raised each week. Can we raise $5,000 for charity? Bears Twitter, let’s unite and help out so many great causes out there!

Money raised through twelve weeks: $2,570