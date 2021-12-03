Bears vs Cardinals Injury Report: Akiem Hicks 1 of 4 ruled out, Roquan Smith questionable

The Chicago Bears had a few extra days of recovery after their Thanksgiving day game on November 25, and that may have helped a few players heal up enough to give it a go on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but the Bears are still going to be shorthanded against the team with the best record in the league.

Here’s how the Bears list today’s final injury report.

Akiem Hicks, DL (Ankle) - Out

Mario Edwards Jr., DL (Ribs) - Out

Marquise Goodwin, WR (Foot/ribs) - Out

Damien Williams, RB (Calf) - Out

Roquan Smith, ILB (Hamstring) - Questionable

Allen Robinson II, WR (Hamstring) - Doubtful

Justin Fields, QB (Ribs) - Doubtful

Head coach Matt Nagy already said that Andy Dalton would start at quarterback this week with Nick Foles as the backup, which leave Fields to be one of the Bears’ inactives on Sunday. And that’s probably the best thing for him, because there’s no point putting him out there against a live pass rush while his cracked ribs are giving him any discomfort at all.

Robinson still has yet to practice since being injured back in the Pittsburgh game, so expect him to miss Sunday too.

Roquan Smith didn’t practice earlier this week, but he was limited today, and the word is that he looked pretty good. He may be a true game time decision for the Bears.

The Bears will likely announce some roster moves either later today or on Saturday. They are permitted a practice squad call up for Elijah Wilkinson being on the Reserve-COVID-19 list, plus they could still use their two standard practice squad elevations for the game, and then there’s also the Teven Jenkins situation. Nagy said at today’s press conference that he will be activated, so once that is official we’ll share the news here at WCG.

Here’s how the Cardinals list their injured for the game.

Justin Pugh, OL (Calf) - Questionable

DeAndre Hopkins, WR (Hamstring) - Questionable

Kyler Murray, QB (Ankle) - Questionable

Byron Murphy Jr., CB (Foot) - Questionable

James Wiggins, S (Knee) - Out

Cards’ head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Murray and Hopkins would be game time decisions, but it seems like Murray is closer to a sure thing that Hopkins. Murray was limited all week, while Hopkins skipped today after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Pugh hasn’t practiced at all this week, and Murphy just popped up as a limited participant today.