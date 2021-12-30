One more for the home crowd: Chicago Bears-New York Giants game preview

The Bears and Giants are two of the longest tenured NFL teams and have a long history and rivalry with plenty of historic meetings between the two. Whether it’s the playoffs, championships or just regular season meetings with a lot on the line, the history between these two teams is plentiful.

This game ain’t any of that.

Mike Glennon. Jake Fromm. Possibly Andy Dalton?

5-10 and 4-11.

This is a low stakes contest with next-to-nothing to play for.

Unless Giants fans want to argue that beating the Bears would give them a slightly better pick since they hold Chicago’s first rounder as a result of the trade up for Justin Fields. But that would also hurt the Giants’ own pick, which currently sits at No. 5 overall, with Chicago’s pick being eighth overall.

For the Bears, it’s a chance to win two in a row, in a season which hasn’t featured consecutive wins since the first two weekends of October (week 4 over the Lions and week 5 over the Raiders).

However, the Bears are favored this week, by six points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

And former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon is going to be out for revenge, a year after missing an opportunity to get it when he was with the Jaguars.

New York Giants

SB Nation site: Big Blue View

Record: 4-11, last in the NFC East

Last week: 34-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles

Game day, time, TV: Sunday, noon CT, CBS

Bears all-time record against: 35-24-2, including 5-3 postseason

Historical meetings: Let’s look at another forgettable meeting between two bad squads.

Week 12, 1974 the 2-9 Giants came to play the 3-8 Bears at Soldier Field.

In an utterly horrific day for quarterback play, Craig Morton of the Giants went 9 of 26 for 95 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions while Bobby Douglass went five of 12 for 73 yards.

Douglass also rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Gary Kosins also rushed for a Chicago touchdown and Mirro Roder kicked a fourth quarter field goal as the Bears won 16-13.

Last meeting: Week 2 last season, the Bears beat the Giants 17-13 at Soldier Field.

The Bears scored 17 first half points on two Mitch Trubisky touchdown passes, one to David Montgomery and one to Darnell Mooney.

But he also threw two interceptions and the Bears held on from a late Giants charged, as they scored the final 13 points in the game.

Injury report: The Giants’ Wednesday injury report list 14 (!) players, nine of which did not participate in practice.

Did not participate

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

RB Gary Brightwell (neck)

K Graham Gano (illness)

DL Austin Johnson (foot)

WR Collin Johnson (hamstring)

DL Raymond Johnson (illness)

OL Billy Price (not injury related)

TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle)

WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder)

Limited participation

G Ben Bredeson (ankle)

DB Keion Crossen (COVID ramp up)

FB Cullen Gillaspia (shin)

CB Adoree Jackson (COVID ramp up/quad)

WR John Ross (COVID ramp up/knee)

Offense: The Giants offense ranks 30th in both points and yards.

Their passing offense ranks 21st and their rushing offense ranks 27th.

The Bears will see some of Mike Glennon (55.1 pct cmp/766 yds/4 TD/8 INT) and Jake Fromm (41.4/107/0/1) according to head coach Joe Judge. Both of those quarterbacks are a combined 0-4 on the season as starters.

The Gaints’ leading receiver is TE Evan Engram (44 rec/392 yds/3 TD), followed by Kadarius Toney (39/420/0), Saquon Barkley (38/244/2), Devonte Booker (36/256/1) and Kenny Golladay (34/399/0).

On the ground it’s all Barkley (130 att/461/2) and Booker (119/533/2) but don’t sleep on Glennon who also has a rushing touchdown (That’s a joke people).

Saquon really is the whole offense here. New York has some receiving weapons in Golladay, Toney and Engram but their quarterback play is really holding them back. If the Bears can slow down Saquon they should be OK.

Defense: The Giants’ defense ranks 21st in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed.

Their passing defense ranks 18th and their rushing defense ranks 26th.

The defense is led by Tae Crowder (112 tkls/1 TFL/1 INT/5 PD), Logan Ryan (105 tkls/1 TFL/2 FF/7 PD), Azeez Ojulari (8 sk/11 QB hits/1 FF/1 PD/8 TFL), Leonard Williams (5.5 sk/2 FF/2 PD/4 TFL) and Xavier McKinney (5 INT/9 PD/79 tkls).

Key match ups: The Bears pass rush of Akiem Hicks and Robert Quinn should have their chances against Jake Fromm and/or Mike Glennon, who are not the fleetest of foot quarterbacks.

One thing that’s going to go a long way in deciding this game is Roquan Smith and Alec Ogletree against Saquon Barkley. Barkley is the key cog for the Giants and the Bears are a week removed from allowed Rashaad Penny to run for 135 yards. The defensive line, but especially the LBs have to stop the run by wrapping up and making stops close to the line of scrimmage.

We all know about Eddie Jackson’s tackling ability, so leaving him to tackle Barkley in the open field is asking for trouble.

On offense, David Montgomery will hopefully have a chance to get some yards from a defense allowing 4.4 yards per carry and 125.3 rushing yards per game.

Whoever starts at quarterback (Justin Fields, please, please) should get their chances to make plays too, the Giants have the eighth fewest sacks in the league.

Key stats

The three New York quarterbacks have combined for 14 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, good for a 73.9 QB rating, which mirrors Chicago’s three QBs 14 touchdowns and 16 INTs, however, the Bears team QB rating is higher at 77.4

Glennon has thrown an interception in every game he’s played in this season

According to Pro-Football-Reference, the Giants have the third worst pressure per dropback percentage, at 19.5 percent

The Bears have beat every team they have faced this year with five or fewer wins (granted that is only the Seahawks and Lions, Chicago’s schedule has been that hard)

The Giants redzone offense ranks 31st, one spot behind the Bears. New York scores on 45.9 percent of their redzone trips which Chicago scores on 48.8 percent of theirs.

The Giants’ defense ranks ninth in redzone defense though, allowing 52.4 percent of their opponents trips inside the 20 to end in a touchdown.

Despite New York’s poor ranking in rush defense, they have allowed the seventh fewest rushing touchdowns with 12.

This is just the fourth time this season the Bears have been favored; against the Bengals and both times against the Lions were the other games

In this battle of NFC cellar teams, who is going to get the best of the other? Can Chicago shutdown Glennon and the Giants or will Saquon run roughshod over the Bears?