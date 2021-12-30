Devin Hester named a Finalist for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022

When you’re the greatest ever to do something you should be recognized as such, and when you play professional football that means being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Chicago Bears great Devin Hester, the greatest return specialist to ever lace ‘em up, just took another step closer to a spot in the Hall when he was named one of 15 finalists for the Class of 2022.

This is Hester’s first year of eligibility, and he joins two other first year eligible players, linebacker DeMarcus Ware who played for the Broncos and Cowboys, and Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson. First year eligible players that are named semifinalists are all but guaranteed an eventual place in the Hall of Fame, but that first ballot election is extra special.

Hester and the other modern era finalists will find out if they made the cut in February after the Hall’s Board deliberates over each player’s credentials.

Do you think Hester makes it on the first try?