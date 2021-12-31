The Bear’s Den, New Year’s Eve Edition, December 31, 2021

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ Justin Fields (ankle) still limited in practice - 670 The Score - Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was again a limited participant in practice Thursday due to an ankle injury.

Bears great Devin Hester named finalist for Hall of Fame - 670 The Score - Bears great Devin Hester on Thursday was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.

Bears-Giants: 3 matchups to watch - 670 The Score - The final Bears’ home game of the season is finally here, as patient fans are getting treated to what will surely be an absolute thriller of a game before the eight month send-off.

670 staff predictions: Bears-Giants - Sorry, Mike Glennon, 2022 isn’t going to be your year either.

Is TE Cole Kmet good? Answer remains murky among Bears’ offensive struggles - Chicago Sun-Times - There’s certainly some promise, but the Bears would’ve liked to have had a clear answer by now on a player they took No. 43 overall last year.

Bears-Giants podcast: Who’s the QB? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears once again are faced with quarterback questions. But at least Devin Hester is a step closer to the Hall of Fame.

Devin Hester named Hall of Fame semifinalist - Chicago Sun-Times - Devin Hester, whose ridiculous returns remain unique in the sport, was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Bears RB David Montgomery set the tone with ugly, angry runs - Chicago Sun-Times - Playing in snow that left most of the Seahawks’ home city paralyzed, the Bears running back decided that it would be easier to go through opponents than around them.

Bears’ defense finally puts the hammer down - Chicago Sun-Times - After the defense allowed game-winning scores in the final minute against the Ravens and Steelers, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith stepped up with big plays to thwart Russell Wilson & Co. and beat the Seahawks last week.

Chicago sports, NFL raise $900K for Jeff Dickerson's family - Chicago Tribune - In two days, some of the biggest names in the NFL, Chicago sports and media contributed to a fundraiser for the son of late ESPN reporter Jeff Dickerson, who died Tuesday of complications from colon cancer at age 44. His wife, Caitlin, died from complications from melanoma in 2019 at age 36.

Chicago Bears: Will QB Andy Dalton start 2021 home finale? - Chicago Tribune - It looks as if the Chicago Bears will be making a quarterback change for the fifth time this season. After Nick Foles' win in an emergency start in Seattle, will it be Andy Dalton returning to the huddle for Sunday's final home game against the New York Giants?

Leslie Frazier should be on Chicago Bears' head coach radar - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears figure to have a head coaching vacancy after the regular season, likely to part ways with Matt Nagy. And no matter who at Halas Hall ends up overseeing a coaching search, Leslie Frazier deserves serious consideration.

The Greatest Return Man in the History of the World is a Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Finalist - Chicago Bears legend Devin Hester is one of 15 finalists up for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mike Glennon might be the last person Ryan Pace wants to see this weekend - Chicago Sun-Times - As Pace’s bosses evaluate whether or not to keep him as the Bears general manager next season, they’ll be forced to stare at a reminder of one of Pace’s great failures Sunday when the Giants play to Soldier Field. He’s 6-foot-7. You can’t miss him.

Who’s Plan B vs. Giants if Justin Fields is out? Bears keep it mysterious at QB - Chicago Sun-Times - Andy Dalton was full-go in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but Nick Foles is coming off a solid game in Seattle.

IF YOU CAN HELP, PLEASE DO

Fundraiser by Jen Etling Hobin : Parker’s Fund - It is with the heaviest of hearts that I ask for your prayers and support for my late brother-in-law… Jen Etling Hobin needs your support for Parker’s Fund

POLISH SAUSAGE

Russell Wilson: I hope this isn’t last game in Seattle, but know it won’t be my last NFL game - ProFootballTalk - Quarterback Russell Wilson‘s future with the organization was a talking point last offseason after his agent revealed that he’d waive his no-trade clause to go to a few other teams and a losing season in 2021 hasn’t done anything to make an extended run in Seattle seem more likely.

Could late-season side put Kliff Kingsbury back on hot seat? - ProFootballTalk - The season began with Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury firmly on the hot seat. He immediately cooled things down with an unexpectedly strong start to the season. Now, however, the Cardinals have followed a 10-2 record with three straight losses — and four in a row at home. While the Cardinals have punched a ticket to the postseason, it’s fair to wonder whether a failure to reverse the current slide will result in Kingsbury slipping back into uncertain status as December becomes January.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Freddie Kitchens on offensive struggles, Kenny Golladay, more - Big Blue View - Giants OC reiterates that the franchise has the right pieces in place

Giants vs. Bears: What to expect when the Giants have the ball - Big Blue View - Should the Giants be afraid of the Bears’ defense?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Devin Hester named a Finalist for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 - Windy City Gridiron - When you’re the greatest ever to do something you should be recognized as such, and when you play professional football that means being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Chicago Bears...

Zeglinski: Windy City Gridiron picks Chicago Bears-New York Giants - Windy City Gridiron - A meeting of two legacy franchises in No Man’s Land. Welcome to the McCaskey and Mara Vision.

Householder: NFL Week 17 Chicago Bears-New York Giants game preview - Windy City Gridiron - Two historic NFL franchises meet in the midst of their most embarrassing stretch in recent years.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears Sackwatch 2021: Week 16 vs Seattle Seahawks - Windy City Gridiron - With four more sacks allowed to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, the 2021 Chicago Bears are now tied with the Baltimore Ravens with 49 sacks taken this season. They’re all alone at the top of this...

