Bears Over Beers: Giants, Coaches, and Pizza Toppings Draft

We’re keeping it in the family this week as Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. joins JB and EJ for a fun New Year’s Eve episode. The New York Football Giants are coming to town to play the Chicago Bears for the last home game of the year. Not a ton to say about a 4-win team taking on a 5-win team so if you’re looking for an in-depth breakdown of Mike Glennon, look elsewhere.
However, if you’d like to hear about some coaching candidates that are out there followed by a pizza toppings draft, you’ve come to the right place. The pizza toppings draft worked like this: everyone started with a crust (whatever you’re into), marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Each person needed to draft from of list of meats, veggies, and flex categories for five total toppings (four meat &/or veggies and one flex). The toppings do not have to go on the same pizza but can be used throughout. Here were the category options - let us know where we went wrong:
Meats: Sausage, Pepperoni, Grilled chicken, Ground Beef, Prosciutto, Salami/Capicola/Sopressatta, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Seafood
Veggies: Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Arugula, Spicy Peppers (Jalapenos), Olives, Banana Pepper, Pepperoncini
Flex: Fruit, Hot Sauce, Red Pepper Flakes, Salt & Pepper, Grated Parm, Ranch
