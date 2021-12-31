Bears Over Beers: Giants, Coaches, and Pizza Toppings Draft

We’re keeping it in the family this week as Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. joins JB and EJ for a fun New Year’s Eve episode. The New York Football Giants are coming to town to play the Chicago Bears for the last home game of the year. Not a ton to say about a 4-win team taking on a 5-win team so if you’re looking for an in-depth breakdown of Mike Glennon, look elsewhere.

However, if you’d like to hear about some coaching candidates that are out there followed by a pizza toppings draft, you’ve come to the right place. The pizza toppings draft worked like this: everyone started with a crust (whatever you’re into), marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Each person needed to draft from of list of meats, veggies, and flex categories for five total toppings (four meat &/or veggies and one flex). The toppings do not have to go on the same pizza but can be used throughout. Here were the category options - let us know where we went wrong:

Meats: Sausage, Pepperoni, Grilled chicken, Ground Beef, Prosciutto, Salami/Capicola/Sopressatta, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Seafood

Veggies: Mushrooms, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Arugula, Spicy Peppers (Jalapenos), Olives, Banana Pepper, Pepperoncini

Flex: Fruit, Hot Sauce, Red Pepper Flakes, Salt & Pepper, Grated Parm, Ranch

Want to keep the conversation going? Head on over to the Twitter machine where you’ll find JB @gridironborn and EJ @thedraftsmanfb. Want exclusive Bears Over Beers content? Consider joining our Patreon!

Subscribe now!

Our Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, T Formation Conversation from Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., Bear & Balanced from Jeff & Lester, the occasional Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, and Bearly a Podcast which features rotating WCG hosts

Available everywhere you find your podcasts including these platforms.