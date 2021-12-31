Bears activate Akiem Hicks from the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Chicago Bears are getting the heart and soul of their defense back as they close out the 2021 season, as Akiem Hicks has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Hicks missed last weeks game in Seattle, but two weeks ago he compiled two sacks in his first game back from an ankle injury.

So far this year the 32-year old Hicks has played in 8 games, picking up 23 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, and 9 QB hits.

If there are no complications from his bout with the coronavirus — he was limited at Friday’s practice and listed as questionable for the game — I would expect him to get the start on Sunday against the New York Giants in what will likely be his final game in front of the Soldier Field crowd.

With Hicks off of Chicago’s COVID list that leaves just two players still on it; tight end Jesper Horsted and inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe.