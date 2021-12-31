Bears vs Giants Injury Report: Justin Fields questionable, Andy Dalton will start at QB

On Friday head coach Matt Nagy announced that he intends to start Andy Dalton at quarterback when his Chicago Bears face the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. He also indicated that the back up will be Nick Foles, and while Justin Fields hasn’t been ruled out, I don’t see him being active for the game as a third QB.

“Justin is continuing to improve every day, but as I’ve said from the start, we want to make sure that we’re always putting him and these players in the best position possible,” Nagy said at today’s press conference via the team’s site.

“We had a good day out there today with Andy going in the red zone, and we’ll roll with that. We’ll continue to get Justin going and do everything that he can to get ready for next week, and of course his health is going to be the No. 1 concern as we do that.”

Fields was limited all week at practice with an ankle injury, and if he’s hampered in any way I’m good with him sitting out. But if he’s able to get a full week of practice in next week, then I hope he’s out there for the season finale in Minnesota.

Here’s the Bears full injury report for the game.

J.P. Holtz, TE (Personal) - Doubtful

Akiem Hicks, DL (COVID ramp up) - Questionable

Duke Shelley, CB (Heel) - Questionable

Justin Fields, QB (Ankle) - Questionable

Jason Peters, LT (Ankle) - Questionable

Eddie Goldman, NT (Finger) - Questionable

Both Peters and Goldman were full go at Friday’s practice, so both should be able to play. Rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins has no injury designation after hurting his shoulder in last weeks game, so it’ll be interesting to see who the Bears start at left tackle on Sunday. Rookie right tackle Larry Borom is probably still backing up Germain Ifedi, but that’s another position to keep an eye on.

Here’s how the Giants list their injury report for Sunday’s game.

John Ross, WR (Knee/COVID Ramp Up) - Out

Collin Johnson, WR (Hamstring) - Out

Kadarius Toney, WR (Shoulder) - Out

Billy Price, OL (Not Injury Related - Personal) - Doubtful

Adoree’ Jackson, CB (Quad/COVID Ramp Up) - Questionable

Austin Johnson, DL (Foot) - Questionable

Nate Solder, T (COVID Ramp Up) - Questionable

Chris Myarick, TE (Hip) - Questionable

The Giants are also without their usual starting QB, Daniel Jones is on injured reserve, so the Bears will face a two-headed quarterbeast of Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm.